Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton To Shelve Out WHOPPING $10 Million On 2 Weddings?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on the sets of The Voice in 2015. The couple soon fell in love and have been together ever since. Recently, rumours were rife that the couple got hitched in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. While that didn’t happen, we have details on their plans. To begin with, they’re planning to shelve out a hell lot of money.

Gwen and Blake have been under the radar ever since they started dating. In fact, a report last year stated that Stefani was putting on weight to bear her lover’s child. They had plans to get married this year, but the coronavirus pandemic destroyed it all. However, the good thing is that it reportedly gave them time to plan for a grand bash.

If a recent report is to be believed, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning to get married in 2 different ceremonies. There will be a wedding in Los Angeles. Another will take place in Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

A source close to In Touch Weekly has revealed it all as, “Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years.”

The report further states that the duo is planning to get hitched in July or August. The cost of their lavish wedding will be whopping $10 million.

It is also said that Gwen and Blake are quarantining together with the former’s three children. “COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted,” a source close to the development previously shared.

For the unversed, Gwen Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale. They share three children together – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Blake Shelton, on the other hand, was married to Miranda Lambert and the duo called it quits in 2015.

However, several other portals have come forward to debunk this story. They maintain that neither Gwen nor Blake are in any hurry to get hitched. Truth? Only time will tell.

