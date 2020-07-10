Kenny Sebastian Allegedly Accused Of Abusing & Passing Misogynistic Comments; NCW To Investigate

Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian recently came up with his Netflix original The Most Interesting Person In The Room. But, it seems he could soon be the most controversial person in the room too.

A couple of days ago, Kenny Sebastian was allegedly accused of replying to his fans with abusive and misogynistic comments. The screenshots of his replies went viral. Kenny has denied all the claims calling the screenshots as fake and photoshopped.

Some people have even uploaded their screen recording of his comments to prove that it’s not a photoshop.

Kenny Sebastian took to his Twitter and posted, “So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion. I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these.”

Twitter users started tagging National Commission for Women in these tweets having the proof. NCW promptly stepped in and took the matter in its hands.

The official Twitter handle of NCW posted, “NCW India has been tagged in posts with snippets of misogynistic comments made by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian. We’ve also observed his statement claiming them to be fake.”

NCW has also tagged Mumbai Police to look after this matter. It also tweeted, “Following complaints from #Twitter users on derogatory and abusive comments made by stand-up comedian @knowkenny, @NCWIndia has decided to forward the case to @MumbaiPolice. Chairperson @sharmarekha will be writing to @DGPMaharashtra for a thorough investigation in the matter.”

