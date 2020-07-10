Actor Shekhar Suman has been lately making a lot of noise. He has been demanding CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The TV host has also mentioned how his son Adhyayan Suman has been a victim of Bollywood’s ugly side too. Now, Adhyayan himself has opened up about his ordeal.

Adhyayan in a recent interview has slammed Bollywood. The actor has mentioned how Bollywood’s groupism has devastated his career. Not only did he lose out on films, but his released films faced the wrath too. Suman has accused B’Town of fabricating box office numbers of his films. Furthermore, he shared how unfortunately people needed Sushant’s death to realise something like this.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan Suman shared, “Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry since years. It happened with me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise.”

Adhyayan Suman, son of Shekhar Suman, further exposed Bollywood saying it is groupism that we should fear. According to him, it is a bigger cause than nepotism. “People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say ‘Don’t fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don’t allow talented actors in the industry,’” he said.

Meanwhile, recently, Shekhar Suman was slammed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for using his death for political agendas. The family issued a public statement after he conducted a press conference in Bihar without informing them.

Suman has stated a #JusticeForSushantForum on Twitter, and is requesting Govt to begin a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

