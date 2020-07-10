Dil Bechara: Mukesh Chhabra & Sanjana Sanghi Share Heartfelt Posts On Shooting With Sushant Singh Rajput 2 Years Ago

Mukesh Chhabra, the director of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara“, has taken to social media to reminisce the day they had begun shooting a couple of years ago.

“9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya (how everything changed)” tweeted Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14, a month ahead of the release of his last film, Dil Bechara.

Lead actress Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to remember her co-star Sushant. “Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace,” the Dil Bechara actress wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, “Dil Bechara” is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault in our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

