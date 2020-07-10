Radhe Shyam FIRST Look: Prabhas & Pooja Hedge Look Dreamy Together, Check Out

Fans across the world have been waiting for Prabhas’ next film’s announcement. The film, which is titled ‘Radhe Shyam’ is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The makers have now released the first look of the film co-starring Pooja Hegde.

The poster of the film shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.

Radhe Shyam is a magnum opus with a huge budget and will see a theatrical release in 2021, which is very good news for the entertainment industry to say the least.

Prabhas shared the poster on his social media with the caption,

“This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it😉 #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju @bhushankumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm”

Check it out below:

Pramod from UV Creations shares “It’s an exciting moment for all of us to bring the much-awaited poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from our next project, Radhe Shyam. It’s always fun and enriching to work with Prabhas.”

He adds “We are delighted to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and the team of T-Series after our previous project together, Saaho which received a great response from everyone.”

Bhushan Kumar from T-Series shares “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multi lingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, Radhe Shyam became the perfect choice to work next one together. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film and we have already had people from the industry showing curiosity to know more.”

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam also has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

The cinematography for the film is done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the production designer for the film is RRaveendar with Kamal Kannan as the VFX Producer.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations’ production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

