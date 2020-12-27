Miley Cyrus is time and again creating a lot of noise over her love life. The Midnight Sky singer is time and again taking potshots at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. If not that, her romance with Cody Simpson and Caitlynn Jenner hasn’t been forgotten by fans either. But she’s ready to move on, and the lucky guy maybe Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles.

Yes, you heard that right! During the latest fun conversation, Miley ditched Justin Bieber and says she’s interested in the One Direction fame singer. Just not that, our Hannah Montana even praised his fashion sense and mentioned that they have a similar taste. If that wasn’t enough, she goes onto speak about spending their lives together.

In an interview with Heart FM, Miley Cyrus played ‘Would You Rather.’ When asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Miley was quick to add she would smooch the One Direction star.

“Harry, Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good,” said the beauty.

Miley Cyrus was quick to add that she’s into Harry Styles’ ‘fishnets’ referring to his cover for Beauty Papers magazine earlier this year. She further added that they have a very similar taste.

“And we have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing life together, it just makes sense,” added the Charlie’s Angels singer.

To this, the host Mark Wright mockingly offered to be the matchmaker. He said, “If you want me to hit you up, I’m pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen.”

Miley Cyrus responded, “’Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!”

Well, Miley and Harry Styles? A pairing we never saw coming but think of it to be a great idea, in fact! What is your take?

