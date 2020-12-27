Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 has finally released in theatres as well as on HBO Max. The film has received mixed reviews. Speaking about the narrative, the movie features Diana in 1984 and follows her mission to take down Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). The actress has recently opened up about the back surgery she had to go through after 2017’s movie.

For the unversed, Wonder Woman 1984 also introduces Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, another villain that Wonder Woman must defeat to save the world once again. Speaking about Gal, the actress was first seen as a superhero in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and then in 2017’s Justice League along with two Wonder Woman solo films under her belt.

In a recent conversation with iHeartRadio, Gal Gadot said that she shot Wonder Woman and Justice League in the same year (2017). She also gave birth to her daughter Maya after the shoots of both movies wrapped. While the team was doing press meetings, Gadot had a major hernia in her back and was severely limited in what she could do.

Gal Gadot explained, “The whole six weeks of press that we did, I couldn’t sit. I could only lie down or stand up. So if you go back now and you see all of my interviews, I’m always standing.”

She also confessed spending the film’s premiere day in the operating room getting her back fixed. Unfortunately, her injuries didn’t end there, the actress opened up that she also hurt her neck and her shoulder filming Wonder Woman 1984. She revealed, “It is what it is. It’s such a physical role, like the physicality is another character that I have to play. But it has its toll.”

