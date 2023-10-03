Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru show was nothing less than a disaster. After travelling for hours fighting the Bengaluru traffic, Trevor reached the venue that looked like a ‘semi-permanent tent’ and had to walk through alleys filled with dogs. The comedian recently opened up about his experience of trying to perform in Bengaluru and roasted the management for poor service. However, his roast did not go down well with Indians.

For the uninitiated, South African comedian Trevor’s two shows scheduled at Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 were cancelled due to technical issues. Speaking about the same, Trevor said in a video, “Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you’re in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform. Here (in the Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs — half of which were in cages… I’ve never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages.”

Trevor Noah further added that the venue lacked ACs and the venue looked like a semi-permanent tent, “Then we get to this ‘venue.’ The room was essentially like a semi-permanent tent and then everyone was seated in the room with no screens and there were giant air-conditioners outside which were blowing hot air.”

Indians were however not happy with his roast of Bengaluru. Many took to the comments of the video shared on X and roasted Trevor Noah back. One X user wrote, “Some laugh at this attempt at crass humour. Noah is overrated. Those mouth sounds are amateur. Give me Vir Das anyday,” while another wrote, “For whatever has happened at the #Bengaluru venue, it’s his seemingly incompetent team which needs to be held responsible. BTW, what’s actually funny is that people are laughing at his banal lines.”

Another user wrote, “He is just complaining like an Indian aunty 😅.”

What a show! What a show @trevornoah Best part was getting all the first hand gosss about the #bengaluru show and what a shit show it was on a whole new level. I’m sorry nobody told you how bad that venue was and how rainy it gets during this time 🤣 @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/5MI9eHVdCZ — Aayushi Sachdeva (@aayushi_s) September 30, 2023

The videos were shared by Mumbai photographer Aayushi Sachdeva on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: After BFFs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Rumoured Romance Gets A Green Signal From His Mom? Insiders Say, “Donna Thinks She’s Very…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News