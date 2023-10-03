Bollywood celebrities Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Arjun took to his X (formerly Twitter), and wrote: “For the country’s progress, instead of fighting one another we have to take the fight against poverty, illness, and illiteracy. The immortal words of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji.”

Taking to his X, Anupam Kher wrote: “To all of you I wish a very fond Gandhi Jayanti as well as the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri.”

The actor added: “Both of them were incredible people with great hearts. These two legends have both played an enormous role in my life during its different chapters. Jai Bharat!”

आप सभी को गांधी जी और शास्त्री जी की जयंती पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! दोनों ही महान नेताओं ने मेरे जीवन के अलग अलग पहलुओं में महत्व योगदान किया है।जय भारत! 🙏🕉🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HLwyIIRB23 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 2, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee wrote on his X: “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. On the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, we salute him and bow our heads in reverence.”

जय जवान, जय किसान! लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v0IeNTaMiD — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 2, 2023

Lal Bahadur Shastri had a very short tenure, only serving as the Prime Minister for three years from 1963-1966 though his contributions are invaluable.

Best known for creating the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, Shastri most important contributions were the Green Revolution, overlooking the White Revolution, as well as handling the reigns during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

