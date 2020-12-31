Amid wild and unsubstantiated rumours of an engagement between Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the actor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Wednesday shared a selfie with Alia on social media. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also features in the selfie.

Riddhima shared the picture on her verified Instagram account story.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan are also currently at the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where Alia and Ranbir arrived to usher in 2021.

Although rumour mills have been abuzz with talks of a possible engagement between Alia and Ranbir during their stay in Rajasthan, neither star nor their families have officially confirmed any such report.

Randhir Kapoor quashed all of these reports. In a conversation with Indian Express, the veteran actor clarified that the family is only vacationing. He said, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.”

