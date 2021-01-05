Prithviraj Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi Dismisses Fallout With Aditya Chopra: "Such Reports Are Agenda Driven"

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi has come out and blasted rumours that he has had a fallout with his Akshay Kumar starter Prithviraj producer Aditya Chopra! A report this morning claimed that they two parted ways after Ram Setu announcement because Adi was not kept in the loop on the same. The malicious report claimed that Adi had fired Dwivedi and is now editing the film himself, which is also a figment of their imagination according to the film-maker.

Chandraprakash says, “This rumour published by Bollywood Hungama is absolutely baseless and is malicious in its intent. Adi and I have an extremely good relationship bound by mutual respect for each other’s craft. Adi, as a producer, has given me complete creative freedom to try and deliver my vision for Prithviraj on screen. I’m thankful for his constant support.”

Chandraprakash Dwivedi adds, “Such reports are agenda-driven, intended at creating discord within relationships and smells of a vendetta. I would strongly urge the media to not pay any attention to such claims. Adi and I are creating a project that we feel will stand out for its intent and such motivated articles won’t derail us from delivering our vision to audiences. Adi and I are also discussing and will collaborate on future projects. They will be revealed in due course of time.”

Well, Dwivedi has made his stand clear and we wonder what the media portal has to say about this? Well, now you tell us that are you excited to watch this Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer?

