Popular Indian YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani who is known for his YouTube channel, Ashish Chanchlani Vines has hit 23 million subscribers. Ashish’s dynamic online presence and engaging content have made him the second YouTuber in the country to reach this milestone after Carry Minati.

The year 2020 saw Ashish releasing many videos out of which ‘Office Exam Aur Vaccine’ and ‘Sasta Big Boss’ broke all records and gave a new definition to his fan base. His comic sketches and relatable storylines managed him to gain 7 M subscribers on his channel in the year 2020.

Born in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, Ashish Chanchlani started his career by making vines in 2009 and gained popularity when he shared his videos on Facebook. He then moved to YouTube and started publishing full-fledged videos, and soon became one of the most followed and loved Youtubers.

Apart from comedy skits, Ashish Chanchlani has also directed a short film ‘Aakhri Safar’ in the month of November 2019 on his YouTube channel. Ashish is ambitious and his dream is to be an actor and direct movies.

Watch his latest video on-

Ashish Chanchlani has made it easier for his fans to deal with the lockdown a little bit more with his rib-tickling videos. We wish him all the luck and we know that he is going to achieve another milestone very soon.

