Today, Ankita Lokhande surprised everyone by going live on Instagram early in the morning. In her live, we see her speaking about the importance of meditation. She also spoke about how her health has improved after meditation. The actress revealed that she has been meditating from January 2020 and now it’s going to be a complete year for her. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was also heavily into meditation.

Ankita Lokhande confessed that it was difficult for her to sit for a minute in the beginning and now she can sit for an hour. While sharing the live session on her IGTV, the Pavitra Rishta actress wrote, “Powerful Thoughts Thanku everyone for joining on this meditation conversation”

Ankita Lokhande had been receiving a lot of hate on social media for celebrating her birthday, living her live and being in a relationship with Vicky Jain. The actress has been sharing a lot of cryptic messages and quotes giving it back to the trolls in her own way. But in the live, Ankita opened up about the troll. The actress said she can see what people are saying and that it does affect her and hurt her badly a lot of times.

Further Ankita Lokhande also said that if anybody had any problem with her, they could unfollow her or not come to her account. But most importantly, the Baaghi 3 actress said that people should “spread love and positivity.” Before signing off, Ankita asked her fans to do give meditation a try. Have a look at the IGTV video here.

Well, what are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s live session? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite stars and shows.

