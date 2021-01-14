If there was an award for a project who has faced the most number of speculations, Tom Holland’s Marvel project, Spider-Man 3 would take it home. While the casting coup continues to make the news, there is at least one update that has come out verified. And it is confirmed by none other than the studio head Kevin Feige. The boss has revealed the working titled of the film. Below is all you need to know about the same.

There has been a lot said about Spider-Man 3. From Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland, to Benedict Cumberbatch making his way as Tom’s guiding spirit. But one more thing that has made the loudest buzz was the name of the film. There have been numerous speculations about the same, and now Kevin Feige is partially putting an end to them.

Kevin Feige, who is enjoying reading the multiple speculations has revealed what his working title for Spider-Man 3 is. As per We Got This Covered, it is Homecoming 3. Talking about the same, Kevin said, “The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.”

Kevin Feige finally revealing the title said, “It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it’s fine. We call it Homecoming 3.”

Meanwhile, recently it was also said that apart from all the possible superhumans speculated to be the part of the big giant reunion, Spider-Man 3 might also bring Elizabeth Olsen and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. Yes, you read that right. But Tony Stark’s presence will not be in the live-action form.

