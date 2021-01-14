While Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has become the hottest topic of discussion across the globe, Florence Pugh’s entry to the narrative created a louder buzz. If the latest reports are to be believed, BW is all set to have a sequel in the near future, and it is almost confirmed. But there is sad news too. The goss is that Johansson will no longer be a part of the project. Read on to know everything about the project below.

If you are unaware, fans have been praying for a Natasha Romanoff’s spin-off for ages. Marvel finally made Black Widow, but the outbreak of pandemic turned out to be one more roadblock. While we would have witnessed Scarlett kick some baddies last spring, the delay seems to have been jarring. If everything falls in place we might get to watch it this April.

While on that, the delay with Black Widow has also made the studio restless. Marvel now plans to go ahead with the sequel to the film. As per insiders, the project will not star Scarlett Johansson in the centre but Florence Pugh to take over the reign. Pugh as per reports is will be playing Yelena Belova. If you don’t know the update, Pugh will be introduced to the spy universe in the first part that is awaiting its release.

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, Scarlett Johansson last year while talking about handing over the mantle to Florence Pugh, said, “I definitely felt that way from the very beginning. She stands completely on her own. She’s strong and different. She’s so different to Natasha. You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they’re careful about, or what they’re careless about,” the 35-year-old actor said.

“It’s so fresh, what she does. It’s very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She’s unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave – far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It’s wonderful to feel like you’re witnessing something great happening,” Black Widow star added.

