Jeremy Renner, aka, Hawkeye has disclosed an important piece of information regarding his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth. Renner is set to appear in Jonathan Igla’s Hawkeye series, which will premiere on 24 November. Jeremy has played the role of the MCU superhero since 2011. His character was introduced to the fans for the first time in the movie Thor.

Advertisement

It has been ten years after his first appearance, and the superhero is getting his own miniseries. However, this time Renner steps down from the iconic role, which has been handed over to Hailee Steinfeld.

Advertisement

Recently, ahead of the release of the Hawkeye miniseries, Jeremy Renner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He talked about the show and several other things, including his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth. Renner was asked whether he puts on the costume of Clint Barton outside of work. To this, the Avengers: Endgame actor had a fitting reply and said, “Over the decade or so of doing The Avengers and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything because they told us not to, and my mom taught me well.”

“So, I never took anything, right?” he continued. Jimmy Kimmel chipped in this and remarked how not all the Avengers are like him, prompting Jeremy Renner to call out Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, the brother of the God of Mischief. “All the other Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags!” the Arrival star jokingly said. “They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer. … What a dirtbag. What a thief!”

Taking the conversation ahead, Jeremy shared that he recently asked if he can take his costume home as he wanted to wear it to his daughter’s school. He said, “So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school. They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult … So I said, ‘Fine, if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.'”

“I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back,” Jeremy Renner quipped. “I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it finally.” So it turns out that it isn’t only Chris Hemsworth who wants to keep the memorabilia.

Must Read: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Bags A Sequel, Here’s When Part 2 Is Likely To Release



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube