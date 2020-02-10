Love Aaj Kal Box Office Vs Top 10 Bollywood Romantic Films Of All Time, Will Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Make A Place?

Romance is one of the most favourite genres of the Bollywood audience and the proof is that all the Top 10 grossers in the genre have done a business of more than 100 crores. Now that the annual day of romance i.e. 14th Feb is near and we have Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan ready for release, the expectations are high.

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal was not well accepted by the viewers but the music has raised the expectations manifolds. Now that an exciting film like Love Aaj Kal is releasing on 14th Feb, it makes us think whether it can stand among the Top 10 Bollywood romantic films of All Time?

Let’s have a look at the list first:

1) Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

2) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 190.03 crores

3) Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores

4) Bodyguard – 142 crores

5) Kaabil – 126.58 crores

6) Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 120.65 crores

7) Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.60 crores

8) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores

9) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela – 110 crores

10) 2 States – 104 crores

To make a position in the Top 10 won’t be an easy task but if the content strikes a chord with the audience then it’s possible.

Also, Kartik Aaryan has already made an entry in the 100 crores club with his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which collected 108.71 crores. Even Sara Ali Khan’s last film Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh collected 240.22 crores.

Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan & Deepika Padukone collected 66.50 crores back in 2009. 11 years later, LAK with good word of mouth shouldn’t find it tough to surpass at least 2 States.

So all in all, it will be interesting to see if Love Aaj Kal makes an entry in the Top 10 Bollywood Romantic films of All Time.

What do you think?

