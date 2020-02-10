Janhvi Kapoor Goes On A Religious Trek To Tirupati, Fans Laud Her For The Same

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Dhadak actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a gamut of photographs from her trip. According to comments on her images, Janhvi trekked it all the way to the top of Tirumala town to make it to the shrine.

The actor took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the trek.

In the pictures she posted on the photo-sharing website, Janhvi, who is dressed in a white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta, can be seen looking away from the camera and smiling.

Janhvi captioned it with rainbow and sunshine emojis.

On the professional front, Janhvi has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. She will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s dream project and magnum opus, Takht soon.

