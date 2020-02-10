Satyameva Jayate 2: Not 1 Or 2, John Abraham To Don Triple Avatars? Read On

John Abraham, who was last seen on the silver screen in Pagalpanti, has an interesting line up of films in the making. From a sequel to Satyamev Jayate and Ek Villain to Mumbai Saga and Attack in the pipeline, John is certainly creating headlines with his return as the action hero of the year.

However, John is quick to refute the possibilities of all the films being solely action entertainers. While he agrees that Attack is an all-out actioner, John points out that Mumbai Saga is a true story on the life of gangster Amar Naik and Satyamev Jayate 2 tackling social causes too.

The actor was also quizzed about reports doing rounds of him playing a triple role in Satyamev Jayate 2. To this, John has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “I hope that’s true, but Milap (Zaveri, writer-director) is still in the process of developing certain characters and he might like me to play other roles too. But that’s still up for a lot of discussions. So I can’t say if there is going to be one two or three of me in the film.”

However touting Attack as a different film from the rest of his movies, John says he is not sure if the audiences will enjoy the movie or not. But having said that, the actor is also not scared of taking the risk. “I’m walking on eggshells with Attack, asking myself if the audience will accept it, but backing my debutant director, Lakshya Raj Anand all the way. It’s a risk, but I believe people are tired of the regular action films and I want to effect a change. I’m not afraid of failure. You are insecure only if you feel the pressure to succeed.”

John also has Gorkha with director Nikkhil Advani and Ray with Abhishek Sharma in the making. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti featuring John Abraham alongside Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Pulkit Samrat and Ileana D’cruz was a box office dud and faced a lot of backlash.

