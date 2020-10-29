KGF Star Yash Is Personally Planning Son Yatharv’s First Birthday, Deets Inside

South Indian actor Yash is no longer a name only known down south. With the release of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, the actor has gained pan India fame and recognition. But while we love him as an actor, he is also a doting dad.

The Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari actor is all set to celebrate the first birthday of his son Yatharv tomorrow (October 30), and we have got to know some of his plans for the day.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the KGF actor revealed the actor plans for the celebration. The insider shared, “Yash has personally been planning Yatharv’s birthday for some time now. He wanted to celebrate it in the grandest of ways possible but also keeping in mind the limitations due to the restrictions of social distancing. It will be a get together at his house with close ones in presence. From decor to dishes, gifts and clothes everything has been looked after by Yash himself.”

The source also revealed, “Yash comes from a humble background but has grown immensely all because of his hard work and dedication towards his craft. He has earned this lavish life and wants to give the best of everything to his family, which he couldn’t have in his former years.”

There is no doubt Yash is a doting dad. Last year, he celebrated his daughter, Arya’s first birthday on a grand scale as well.

In September, Yash shared the name of his son along with a beautiful family picture. He captioned it, “Happy to see that all of u liked the name ‘YATHARV’ For all of u asking for the meaning it means ‘Complete’ We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!”

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most stunning couples in the Sandalwood industry. Their first kid, Arya, was born on December 2, 2018.

On the work front, Yash is all set to star in the second instalment of the 2018 hit soon. KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Raveena Tandon and others.

