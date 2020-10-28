Bheemasena Nalamaharaja: Director Karthik Saragur Feels The Film Captures Scenic Beauty Of Karnataka

Director Karthik Saragur, who is gearing up for the release of Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says the visually striking locales in the film are all situated in his home state.

Advertisement

“There is a place called KGF in Karnataka. Very few of us know that KGF had one of the largest Anglo-Indian settlements in India. The brilliant set up there, the colonial structure, was something I discovered 10 years back while doing another film. We took the chance and advantage of these setups, went there, captured the moment and came back,” Saragur said.

Advertisement

He added that the film was shot in the midst of the Western Ghats.

“The visual beauty that we have captured in the film is completely in Karnataka, as we have rich flora and fauna in the state. We shot in the midst of the Western Ghats, in a place called Kodachadri. Half the film was shot there. We shot our rafting scenes in Coorg. The temples that we shot in are from the 15th and 16th century,” he said.

The film features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar, and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video unveiled an intriguing one-minute teaser of the Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja giving an exciting glimpse of the delicious story. The film centres on a strict yet relatable father who goes all out to bind his family with love and happiness.

The one-minute teaser takes us on a joyful ride with a father-daughter relationship where the father is seen donning his ultimate chef hat and cooking mouth-watering food for his family with utmost love. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the film is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles.

Prime members in Indian and across 200 countries and territories can stream Bheemasena Nalamaharaja starting October 29 as a part of the festive line-up of releases on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala Have A Happy News For Fans & It Will Leave You Elated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube