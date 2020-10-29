Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb’s Title Changed To Laxmii After Discussion With CBFC

After much anticipation, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was dropped online and managed to impress the audiences with its funny and scary scenes. Akshay Kumar’s transgender character has created quite a buzz.

Today, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film – Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as ‘Laxmii’.

Laxmii has been hitting the news headlines recently due to several controversies. While the film is being criticised for allegedly promoting Love Jihad, many people also found the previous title Laxmmi Bomb offensive.

The film is a remake of the Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which Lawrence made in 2011.

“I run a trust and few transgenders approached my trust for help. When I heard them out, I felt like I wanted to tell their story to everyone, first through the character of Kanchana and now with Laxmmi in this movie. After watching the film, the audience will know what I am talking about. For the first time I tried to involve an important social message about transgenders in the horror comedy genre. The characters are created in such a way that the audience can enjoy different variations of the characters on the screen,” Lawrence said talking about the film.

Laxmii is set to premiere on 9th Nov on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Disney+ Hotstar presents, Laxmiii, produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

