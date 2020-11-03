Anurag Basu’s Ludo is looking one hell of an entertaining ride, and that’s also majorly because of its casting decisions. Sanya Malhotra opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh with Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is loaded with superlative performers.

The cast is on a promotional spree and is sharing some fascinating details about the film. Sanya recently revealed how this wasn’t her first project with director Basu. She has already worked with on a project opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Barfi, Jagga Jasoos? Let’s find out!

In her interaction with TOI, Sanya Malhotra revealed, “This is before Dangal happened. I did an ad for Anurag Basu. I was nobody and it was with Ranbir Kapoor, he was the lead and I was a part with alot of people in the ad.”

She continued, “In one shot, every actor who was present on the set had to dance and when my chance came, dada told me that climb on this steps and start dancing. I remember it was my solo shot and I went all out with that dance skit and impressed dada with my dancing skills. I remember I was so happy. Anurag Basu was so impressed with my dancing skills.”

How did that lead to Ludo? Sanya Malhotra answers, “I was not an actor at that point of time. I would do these small ads that time and receiving a compliment from Anurag Basu was a very big thing for me. I couldn’t believe that I am going to do an ad with Anurag Basu and he said that I can be a really good actor. I had this in mind and it was like a dream. This is what I manifested and then I was approached for ‘Ludo’ by him. I just couldn’t believe my stars, this is something that I’ve always wanted.”

“I remember I was prepping up for Dangal and that day I got a call from Anurag Basu from this unknown number. The moment I picked up he told me, ‘Sanya I am Anurag Basu, remember we did an ad together’, and he told me that ‘I am writing something, once I’m done I’ll call you’ then I told him that I got Dangal and he was so happy for me. Today after three years I’ve got to work with him, and it is a big thing for me as an actor,” concluded Sanya Malhotra on bagging Ludo with Anurag Basu.

