Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the one thing she misses the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning.

Kangana tweeted a series of pictures riding a horse.

Alongside the image, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning in racecourse, I have never been a sports person but I find a meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation.”

Kangana Ranaut was in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh for a long time during the lockdown, far from the maddening crowd.

The actress recently revealed her inner poet yet again and penned a poem about love and longing for summer. She shared the poem, titled “Aasman”, along with a soothing video, which has been shot at her place in Manali.

“Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman,” she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter.

The video has a voiceover by Kangana, as she recites her poem. It also talks about doubting a lover’s affection, using the vastness of the sky as an allegory. The clip shows Kangana enjoying summer in the mountains, lying in the grass.

