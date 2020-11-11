In October, actress Luviena Lodh made headlines when she shared a video on Instagram alleging Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal supplied ‘drugs and women.’ In the same video, Lodh accused actress like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur for apparently consuming drugs. She has also accused the Bhatt’s of harassing her. Amyra had filed a defamation case in lieu of the same.

In the latest development, Amyra Dastur shared her happiness via a statement (released by Dastur’s lawyer, Advocate Saveena Bedi Sacha) and social media post on the verdict the Bombay High Court announced.

As reported by Spotboye, an excerpt from Amyra Dastur’s statement read, “It’s a victory for truth Justice has prevailed. While my silence has been questioned, I was simply waiting for this moment, as I had immense faith in the Indian judiciary and the verdict in my case against Ms Luveina Lodh has reinstated my belief in the system. I have always tried to walk a path of dignity, grace and positivity as I have never believed in public mud-slinging and with the Hon’ble Bombay High Court granting ad-interim reliefs in my favour interalia restraining Ms Luveina Lodh and all persons claiming through her from publishing, circulating, republishing or communicating any defamatory, slanderous, libellous comments and the offending video against me. I have to say that I will respect the fact that the matter is subjudice and rest my statement here.”

Amyra’s note further mentioned that she requested media publications to refrain from asking her anything about the case. She stated that she wouldn’t make any further statements about the same.

Amyra Dastur backed this statement by tweeting, “Thank you Hon’ble #BombayHighCourt for your just order. Extremely grateful to our amazing judicial system and to @BediSaveena for fighting for what is right and just. This Diwali let us cleanse our lives from negativity, lies and hatred. #SpreadLove #spreadkindness”

Because of the allegations of Luviena Lodh, the Bhatt family issued a statement reading, “With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.”

In case you haven’t seen Luviena Lodh’s Instagram video yet, check it out here:

