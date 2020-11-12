Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday offered a glimpse of her retro avatar for her fans.

Advertisement

The Bhuj: The Pride Of India actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo that she captioned as “#RETROspection”.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha wore a peach skirt with a floral printed full sleeve black knot top. She tied her hair with a pink ribbon and wore a ring on her right-hand finger to complete the retro look. Her make-up also matched the look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s retro look photograph keeps one guessing whether it was a teaser of an upcoming film for or just a photo shoot.

The actress recently shared that she was missing the hustle-bustle of work during lockdown. The Dabangg girl had shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Did you like Sonakshi’s latest fashion choice? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Is All Set To Play Princess Elodie In Netflix’s Next Plus There’s A Surprise!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube