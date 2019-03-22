Bhuj: The Pride Of India On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After tickling our funnybones in Golmaal series and playing a cop in Singham, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to play IAF Wing Commander in his next, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is based on on the life of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of in charge of Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Apart from Ajay, the film consists of an ensemble cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rana Daggubati in the pivotal roles.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who is known for directing TV shows like Ehsaas, Agneepath and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka. Bhuj will be produced under Bhushan Kumar’s production banner T-Series.

Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role in the film, posted a photograph of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik on Twitter and wrote: “1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. Bhuj- The Pride Of India.”

