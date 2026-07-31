Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Starts 2nd Weekend On A Strong Note! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The political action spectacle Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has kicked off its second weekend on a sharp note. Pushed by the fan frenzy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s last on-screen presence, the film continues to hold a strong ground across domestic ticket counters despite facing stiff competition from big-ticket Hollywood releases like Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In 9 days, the film stands at the border of the top 5 films of Thalapathy Vijay at the box office. With a total net collection of 153-153.5 crore in India, the political action drama is less than 50 lakh away from surpassing the 5th-highest-grossing film of his career, Master (153.9 crore).

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, Friday, July 31, Jana Nayagan earned in the range of 3.5 – 4 crore at the box office. The film recorded an average overall occupancy of 20% across a wide allocation of 4,165 shows in India. With this steady second Friday collection, the cumulative domestic net collection is now just a blink away from surpassing Master.

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film is all set to cement a spot in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of his career. With Saturday and Sunday expected to bring a substantial weekend jump, particularly across mass centers in Tamil Nadu, the film will look to rapidly close the gap between the fourth and the fifth spot!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay’s career (India Net Collection).

Leo: 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 252.71 crore Varisu: 178.14 crore Bigil: 171.26 crore Master: 153.93 crore

The film is chasing the 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office and might hit the same in the upcoming week, making it a strong finish to the actor’s career!

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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