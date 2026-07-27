Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Will Thalapathy Vijay Grab HGOTY Record? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s final outing in the theaters, Jana Nayagan, has navigated past its extended opening weekend and entered the crucial weekday test. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama experienced the expected Monday drop, yet early trends indicate that the film continues to churn out decent.

With its 1st Tuesday (Day 5) collections locking in, all eyes are now on whether the Vijay-starrer can surpass Suriya’s Karuppu (198 Crore) to claim the ultimate crown of Highest Grossing Film Of The Year (HGOTY) 2026 in Kollywood!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 5 Estimates

According to early trade trends, Jana Nayagan on its fifth day, July 27, Tuesday, earned in the range of 10 – 11 crore at the box office. Together, the film stands at a total net collection of 134.7 – 135.7 crore. By adding around 10.50 crore net on Day 5, the film’s cumulative domestic total has officially crossed the 135 crore mark.

Currently, the record for the Highest Grossing Tamil Film of 2026 is held by Karuppu, which stands tall with a domestic lifetime collection of 198 crore. Thalapathy’s domestic tally stands at 134.90 Crore (mid-point estimate). The film exactly needs 63.1 crore more in India to officially overtake Karuppu and claim the #1 spot for 2026!

Surpassing the 198 Crore target will heavily depend on how the film holds through the remaining weekdays and its second weekend momentum. If it maintains a steady baseline of 7–9 crore through Wednesday and Thursday, it will enter its second weekend in a good position!

With no major competition posing an immediate threat in Tamil Nadu, a strong second weekend push could comfortably bridge the 63.1 Crore gap, bringing Vijay within an achievable distance of the HGOTY title.

Advertisement

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Must Read: Box Office: Bobby Deol’s Post-COVID Villain Innings With Jana Nayagan Hits 1500 Crore Globally, 1.1 Crore Away From Next Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google New