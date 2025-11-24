Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Divya Khosla Kumar in key roles, has ended its theatrical run on a disappointing note. In the pre-release stage, the film failed to generate the required buzz, resulting in a slow start. After a slow start, it was unable to show any turnaround, thus ending the run as an underperformer at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

How much did Jatadhara earn at the worldwide box office?

The supernatural thriller was theatrically released on November 7. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the audience, the feedback was similar. This limited the film’s ability to show growth and reach a wider audience. It managed to stay in theaters for a couple of weeks and eventually ended its run at 5.73 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 6.76 crores.

In the overseas market, Jatadhara managed to earn around 65 lakh gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 7.41 crore gross.

Take a look at the box office collection breakdown:

India net – 5.73 crores

India gross – 6.76 crores

Overseas gross – 65 lakh

Worldwide gross – 7.41 crores

Box office verdict of the film

While there’s no official word about Jatadhara’s budget, it was reportedly made at 16-20 crores. Against this cost, it needed a net collection of 16-20 crores to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Unfortunately, it failed to reach the target collection and ended the run with a deficit of 10.27-14.27 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 16-20 crores

India net collection – 5.73 crores

Deficit – 10.27-14.27 crores

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the supernatural thriller also stars Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, and others in key roles. It is reportedly set to stream online on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.

