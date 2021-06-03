Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for a long time on a small screen. Often the show grabs headlines for one or the other reason but now the show’s new entrant Aradhana Sharma is grabbing all the attention.

Aradhana is not new to the TV industry. The actress had previously worked in ‘Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga’. The diva was also seen in reality shows like ‘Boogie Woogie’, ‘Dance India Dance 6’ and ‘Splitsvilla Season 12’. Recently, the actress was roped in to play the role of detective Deepti in the hit sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Aradhana Sharma not only rules the heart of the TV audience with her amazing performance on the sitcom TMKOC but also raises the temperature on Instagram. Check out some of her hot pics below:

Previously, Aradhana Sharma had opened up about joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that has been ruling the hearts of the audience for over 12 years. Talking to ETimes, she said, “Actually working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a fan moment for me as we have been seeing them for such a long time. Being a part of such an iconic show is a wonderful opportunity. It’s a very amazing experience.”

Aradhana also said, “It’s a family-like atmosphere there. Be it Amit sir (Chachaji), Tanmay sir (Bagga sir), Shyam sir (Popatlal), Nirmal sir (Dr Hathi); every one of them is very down to earth and very helpful. It’s fun while shooting here and more importantly you get to learn a lot by working with such experienced actors.”

Aradhana Sharma also spoke about working with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Chamaklal Gada on the show. She said, “It was like a fan moment when I met Dilip Joshi. He was standing in front of me and it was like the moment stopped. You can say it as dream come true.”

