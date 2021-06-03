Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra’s arrest over domestic abuse on his wife Nisha Rawal came as a shock to many of his fans. Nisha during a press conference revealed about their ugly spat and showcased some disturbing images of the incident. She even accused him of having extramarital affair for the last couple of months.

After he was released on bail, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him by his wife Nisha calling it ‘baseless’. He even alleged that these stories are bound to come up and he will be linked with many people as his wife along with her brother has framed him.

Now Karan Mehra has raised concerns about his son Kavish and said that he feels “his child is not safe” with her anymore. During a conversation with news agency ANI, the actor said, “I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don’t know. I don’t want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It’s heartbreaking to see whatever is happening.”

Karan Mehra also talked about the allegation levelled against him by his wife Nisha Rawal. He said that she has been lying and that he never tried to harm her in any way. He also mentioned that he and Nisha were going through a bad relationship.

Karan said to the news agency, “We were not happy living with each other so we decided to mutually separate from each other. I also thought it’s better for our son nothing is more important than peace. But the alimony that she asked was quite high and I disagreed to pay that heavy amount to her. All this led to heated arguments and continuous fights.”

