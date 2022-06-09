The show started at number in the very first two days of launching and since then there has been no stopping. Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagys is all set to see a major change as actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has bid farewell to his show.

Advertisement

This has come as a shock for many as the show has been on top throughout. Dheeraj says “Speaking about the recent news, I have always conveyed what Kundali Bhagya means to me and what the show has done for me,” Dheeraj says.

“Ekta Kapoor deserves all of the credit for this. My relationship with her has evolved through time, from her vision for me as Karan Luthra to today supporting me in everything I do. It was the most cordial of exits from one of India’s most popular shows. The program required some script modifications, which I fully support, and we as a team made the decision to move forward. When it comes to Kundali Bhagya and Karan Luthra, we never know what the future has for me. I don’t want to rule out the prospect of returning to the show,” added Dheeraj Dhooper.

Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya star went on to add that one of the most crucial factors in the show’s success was that everyone involved was always on the same page. “I don’t believe that has changed. We’re still on the same page, which is why I believe the program has a lot of potential,” said Dheeraj.

The actor went on to reveal that his relationship with Ekta can only improve from where it is now. People may say anything they want, and tales may circulate, but only Ekta Kapoor and he will know what they have in common.

Must Read: When Shilpa Shinde Preferred Shooting The Kapil Sharma Show Over Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain & Ekta Kapoor Slammed Her By Calling ‘Unprofessional’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram