Scarlett Johansson is popular for the role of Black Widow in the Marvel movies. She is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous and s*xiest actresses of all and has often been objectified in the industry. But she never did a n*de scene only because she has the body for it. In her career, she agreed to do a n*ked scene in the movie but only on one condition.

Johansson fought aliens in the Avengers movies but portrayed one in the 2014 sci-fi film, Under The Skin’, directed by Jonathan Glazer. She played the role of an alien who lures men and feeds them to an evil identity from her planet.

As per the plot of the film, while consuming the flesh, the alien has to be completely n*ked; hence Scarlett Johansson, too, had to strip it all for it. Back then, in an interview with W Magazine, the actress revealed the condition she had before she agreed to do it. She said, “She was a totally different species, so her n*dity was kind of practical. I also had black hair. That was my idea — I didn’t think I should be a blonde sort of bombshell. N*ked, but not too s*xy.”

Scarlett Johansson further spoke about her role in another interaction with the Yahoo news, where she spoke about why being n*ked was relevant to the plot of the film.

She said, “I’m a pretty private person. It’s not like I want to be displaying myself all over the place… But I think I realized that through the process of just letting go, and allowing myself as the character to be totally present at the moment, and making the discovery of my own self, as [my character] does… I realized what kind of judgment I place on myself and how self-conscious I am about all different kinds of things. That wasn’t just the n*dity, but many different situations where I just had to… we just couldn’t capture what we needed unless I was totally free of myself. That, in a sense, was very liberating.”

Although Scarlett Johansson‘ Under the Skin did receive a positive response from the critics, unfortunately, it did not receive as much love as one would expect a ScarJo movie to get, even though she was n*ked in it.

