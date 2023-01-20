Robert Pattinson is a name known across the globe thanks to his appearance in some of the most loved film franchises. After getting a break as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Pattinson gained worldwide fame as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films. He has also featured as the caped crusader in The Batman, The Devil All the Time, Tenet, and more.

Not just his acting, Robert is also loved by millions of female (as well as male) fans for his well-toned body. But how does he maintain it? What’s his diet? Well, in a recent chat, the actor got candid about it and spoke about the constant pressures men face in Hollywood to stay in shape or look a certain way. He also shared that he went through many different diets to lose weight. Read on.

While interacting with ES magazine for their cover this month, Robert Pattinson got candid about how watching his food intake and maintaining his body took a toll on him. The Twilight actor said, “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

Robert Pattinson further stated that he tried every fad he could think of – everything except consistency. He said, “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight.”

On the work front, Robert Pattinson is currently working on Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film Mickey 17. Set to release in March 2024, it is a film adaptation based on Edward Ashton’s dystopian sci-fi novel Mickey7. In this flick, Robert will be seen in a double role wherein he plays two versions of himself as clones who have to work together.

