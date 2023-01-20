Selena Gomez had been making a lot of noise over her rumoured romance with Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart. Pictures of their bowling date went viral all over the internet and seemingly confirmed their relationship. But the Rare Beauty owner has now rubbished dating reports and is claiming that she’s single. Scroll below for all the details.

It was being said that Selena and Drew began dating casually but were all over each other. They could hardly keep their hands off each other and on-lookers even spotted them making out during their bowling session. Selenators were happy to see their queen finally find love after facing multiple heartbreaks in the past.

Selena Gomez, however, broke a million hearts with her recent Instagram story. She shared a black and white view of the sky with a man looking down. His identity is not yet confirmed but many were left wondering if that was Drew Taggart. But most of all, it was the text over the picture that grabbed eyeballs.

Selena Gomez wrote, “I Like Being Alone Too Much.” That’s not it, she confirmed her relationship status with the hashtag #iamsingle. What’s even more suprising is that the Only Murders In The Building actress has deleted her story, which has further left fans confused!

Earlier, sources close to Pagesix detailed Drew Taggart’s recent date with Selena Gomez. They claimed that the lovebirds were “making out like teenagers.” “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” further added the report.

On the other hand, Drew created a stir as his ex-girlfriend Eva Jobs deleted her social media account amid rumours of his new romance.

