While the whole world was celebrating the new year, Avengers actor Jeremy Renner met with an unfortunate accident that came as a shock for all his fans. He was injured while ploughing snow at his house in Nevada’s Reno. Soon he was airlifted to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his neighbour sought help.

According to reports, the actor was gravely hurt when his snowplough ran over him when he was attempting to help free a family member’s stalled automobile. Renner was treated by medical professionals, who later disclosed that he had leg and blunt chest injuries.

The terrifying 911 call made by Jeremy Renner’s neighbour following the snowplough accident is now released. The audio clip, which was released by TMZ, heard a neighbour begging a dispatcher for help as the Hawkeye actor was heard moaning in pain.

In the audio clip, the neighbour said, “Someone’s in front of my house, he got run over by a snowplough. He’s been crushed. He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, look like they might be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well.”

Jeremy Renner was ‘short of breath’ and ‘in a lot of pain’ at the time of the call, but ‘concious’ the neighbour said. Renner, however, was observed to be ‘slowly drifting off’ while awaiting the arrival of the medical personnel. The neighbour answered, “We’ve got him covered in blankets. His head is shielded.

The 911 call was made public the next day, a day after Jeremy Renner disclosed that he was recovering “at home” after being hospitalised on New Year’s Day. The “Hurt Locker” actor responded to a tweet on the “Mayor of Kingstown” second season premiere’s streaming availability late on Monday.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner tweeted back. At the end of last week, the “Hawkeye” star posted photos of his Nevada home via his Instagram Stories Thursday.

