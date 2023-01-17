Avengers: Endgame, an American superhero movie that was released in 2019, is one of Marvel fans’ favourite movies ever. The movie’s plot had tragic potential and was heartbreaking in its logical character sacrifices. The demise of one of the characters had a direct bearing on Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner.

Fans of the MCU will recall the mayhem that followed Thanos‘ notorious snap. Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and the Vision were killed in the conflict that erupted throughout the universe after Thanos’ frenzied dash to restore harmony to all life, but it didn’t end there.

Natasha Romanoff’s death was directly intertwined with the fate of Hawkeye aka Clint Barton. Actor Jeremy Renner also recalled how the death scene affected him during a conversation with Buzzfeed. He remembered the moment when Black Widow falls to her death in Vormir, and in her final goodbye to Barton, she simply says, “It’s okay.”

Recalling this scene, Renner said, “That scene hurts me, by the way. It’s really affected my personal life. It breaks my heart, that scene.”

The MCU has always been tainted by hardship, sacrifice, tragedy, loss, and misfortune. However, none of the turning points affect the stories more than the timely sacrifice that underpins all of the subsequent retaliation. When Agent Phil Coulson was killed by Loki, it served as the first Marvel sacrifice, inspiring the hesitant group to band together and become the Earth’s most powerful heroes: The Avengers.

Meanwhile, on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, actor Jeremy Renner was hurt while clearing snow from his home. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter and placed in the intensive care unit (ICU). After the accident, he is currently healing in the hospital.

According to reports, the Avengers star was gravely hurt when his snowplough ran over him while he was attempting to help free a family member’s stalled automobile.

