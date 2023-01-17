Once upon a time Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth were the talk of Tinseltown and happened to be one of the most popular couples in the world. Their secret wedding came as a surprise to all their fans but it didn’t work for long as the two went separate in their respective lives. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the two walked the red carpet together at MET Gala 2019 and Miley licked Liam’s face in front of the international media who just couldn’t stop hooting for the ex-couple. But guess what? It reportedly pissed off The Hunger Games actor.

Not just once, Miley and Liam also walked the red carpet together for Avengers: Endgame world premiere and the singer yet again licked her ex-husband’s face grabbing all the eyeballs towards them.

A source close to Ok! Magazine spoke about the troubled relationship between Miley Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hesmworth back then and told the publication, “Liam knows that Miley is a free spirit, but sometimes she goes too far.”

The source further added, “She was licking his face for the cameras on the red carpet, then grinding on people on the dance floor inside and grabbing her crotch.”

Miley Cyrus licking ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s face reportedly turned him off who ‘doesn’t like that side of her’.

Take a look at the video below:

Miley Cyrus being her true self here.

The singer is brutally honest about her life and controversies related to her and keeps it transparent with her fans even on social media.

What are your thoughts on Miley Cyrus licking off Liam Hemsworth’s face at the 2019 MET Gala? Tell us in the space below.

