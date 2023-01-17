American socialite and media personality Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. She has 340.6M followers on social media and many of her fans look up to her but one fan took it a little too far and underwent 15 surgeries to make herself look like the reality television star.

Reportedly, this fan is in South Korea and grew up watching Kardashian, which gave her the dream to look like her idol. She also said that she spent a whopping $60,000 (Approximately Rs 49 Lakhs) to look like the reality TV star. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Korea Boo, Cherri Lee, a fan of Kim Kardashian who was given the name Han Byeol at birth, admitted that she did not like the way she looked and that her discontent grew as she grew older. She went on to say that when she was 20 years old, her lover dumped her because of her appearance. She underwent cosmetic surgery for the first time as a result of this. She underwent an operation to have two eyelids.

Her ex-boyfriend was not interested in changing her appearance, but Lee fell in love with the result and decided to have additional surgeries. Over the course of the next eight years, she endured 15 operations, including three Brazilian butt lifts, two breast augmentations, cheekbone and nose jobs, and a cheekbone surgery.

“Kim Kardashian has always been an inspiration to me and she’s the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes,” Ms Lee was quoted as saying by New York Post. She said her face doesn’t look like Ms. Kardashian but “the overall vibe is her”.

Cherri Lee claims that due to the drastic changes in her appearance, many no longer recognise her as Asian. “I actually look like a completely different person now to before. I look Western, and some of my Korean family don’t even recognise me anymore,” she said.

Kim Kardashian’s fan works as a part-time English teacher and is supported financially by her parents. She added that she “would do it all again and the same” and that she “regrets not a single surgery.”

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Went Br*less Donning Just A Bathrobe & A P*nty While Lying Down On A Couch Leisurely Being A Delightful Sight For Sore Eyes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News