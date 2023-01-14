



If there is one family the whole world knows about – just like they know the British Royal Family, it has to be the Kardashian-Jenner fam. This fam consisted of entrepreneurs, models and socialites who never fail to make the headlines – like momager Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Today, we are talking about the second eldest of the 5 sisters – Kim. Recently, we told you of the time Kendall stripped it all and posed for photographer Mert Alas in the nude, well her elder sister and mother of four is nothing less. In 2017, Kim left nothing to the imagination as she posed n*de for the same photographers.

In a post shared by Kim Kardashian on September 6, 2017, Kim Kardashian posed in nothing but a pair of boots and two black stars covering her n*pples. In the black and white photo shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Kim showed off her well-toned body in all its natural glory as she perched herself and looked off into the distance.

Kim Kardashian simply captioned the millions of likes getting the black and white picture, “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th” We have to say this picture of Kim climbing the tree makes her look as graceful as a jungle cat. We are sure even today – 5 years after she first shared it, it will yet spread like wildfire as it did then. Check it out:

What are your thoughts on this s*xy picture of Kim Kardashian posing n*ked on a tree? Let us know in the comments below.

