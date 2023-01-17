After James Gunn and Peter Safran joined in as the new heads of the DC Universe, things went down for many actors, especially what happened with Henry Cavill clearly made the fans agitated. With the exit of the Superman actor, there have been all sorts of speculations going about him joining other big movies, the latest being involved with the Star Wars franchise.

Cavill became an instant hit with the audience and garnered a large number of fans from the time he donned the cape of journalist turned superhero. Not just that, he also left the popular Netflix show The Witcher, and the third season will be his final appearance on the show.

It will not be wrong to say that the fans have gone into depression after hearing this news. Now recently, the actor was spotted with an English screenwriter, Gary Whitta, which has once again sparked excitement among the fans since Whitta is known for co-writing the screenplay of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Not only that but he is also credited for writing four episodes of Star Wars Rebels. Whitta even wrote Star Wars: The Last Jedi Adaptation. Gary shared a photo of him and Henry Cavill on his Twitter with the caption, “Just a couple of Brit gaming nerds hanging out in LA.” All the fans of Cavill know that he truly is a huge geek, and he is very vocal about it always.

Just a couple of Brit gaming nerds hanging out in LA. pic.twitter.com/MsDrHI7nHG — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 17, 2023

As soon as Whitta posted the picture, fans went gaga over it, as only a few days back, Henry Cavill announced purchasing the rights of the Warhammer 40,000 to bring it on screen. People started their speculations around it soon.

To talk about a 40k script? Don't do that, don't give me hope — Matt Knox (@MattKnoxMusic) January 17, 2023

Dude, this pic makes me happy. Get him in a script sir — samreimer (@sdreime) January 17, 2023

What is happening — JS (@96jonnys) January 17, 2023

Ok this one can’t be an accident — Kordae86 (@patrickwest86) January 17, 2023

Going by the personality of Henry Cavill, he will be a great fit for the Star Wars franchise; even if it is a farfetched idea, fans are getting their expectations high that if not that, then Whitta might come aboard for the Warhammer series.

On the professional front, Henry Cavill’s Argylle is expected to release this year. It is a spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn, and it will also feature singing sensation Dua Lipa in it.

