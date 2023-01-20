Ryan Gosling is one of the dashing actors in Hollywood who created a niche for himself by starring in rom-coms like The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid Love, La La Land, and others while portraying himself as a handsome romantic hero. However, can you ever imagine Ryan playing Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey and romancing Dakota Johnson? Well, you can imagine as it was once thought by the makers. Read the scoop below!

Before Jamie Dornan said ‘yes’ to becoming Christian Grey and star in the movie with Dakota Johnson, there were a few options that the makers had in their mind.

Fifty Shades of Grey movies were made based on the novel written by E. L James, and before it could become a billion-dollar franchise, the director and makers of the film wanted Ryan Gosling to feature as the male lead. Not only did they desire Ryan to be in the film, but they also developed the character sketch keeping his persona in mind. However, as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, when the makers had approached him with the script, The Gray Man actor rejected the offer stating that he was then focusing on other projects.

Well, after Ryan Gosling turned down the offer, the makers eyed Robert Pattinson for the role of Christian Grey but he too rejected it to do such a bold script (now, we can only imagine how he and Dakota Johnson would have looked together in those steamy hot scenes!)

According to reports, Charlie Hunnam was then finalized for the role and Jamie Dornan was kept as a ‘backup actor’. However, after some massive turn of events, Jamie becomes Christian Grey and broke the box office with his performance.

Whom would you have liked other than Jamie in Christian Grey’s character let us know in the comments!

