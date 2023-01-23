Shark Tank season 2 has gotten a decent response from the audiences but has been controversial for various reasons. One of the main reasons is Ashneer Grover not being in season 2 which leads to thinking that it is not fiery as it was in the first season. Many are also calling it to be a regular TV reality show with emot

On the other hand, many are calling out the Sharks, whose companies are in debt and investing in businesses where they find more profit and less of a cause. Earlier, when the Sharks looked very real and supportive, this time they seemed as if they wanted to promote their face value and not the actual entrepreneurship.

Additionally, season two of Shark Tank India also could not manage to get the top 5 TRP in India. However, netizens have been trolling the Sharks for being two-faced.

A tweet shared by Harsh Goenka shows the financial year (FY) profit after tax of the year 2022 of the Sharks present in season 2. The tweet shows that Aman Gupta’s ‘Boat’ is the only company to have profited while others are seen having a loss.

I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs.

1

But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding 🩸! pic.twitter.com/LAmGxQOiU8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 22, 2023

“Loss making Sharks asking for profits/profitability of newly created startups”, says Ashok Parek. Another user added that season 2 is much like any other reality TV show with “acting by judges, contestants, emotional stories, fights, laughs, and overall funding less than advertising revenue.”

A user also posted a meme video of Jethalal walking in front of the sharks and pitching for Gada Electronics and selling his USP, “Diwali Bomb”

India ka big Entrepreneurs pic.twitter.com/AYzQQC1Fh9 — vijay kanara (@vijaykanara1990) January 22, 2023

“bhai aise likh ke nahi lete kisi ki ..thoda Bahut show se jo income ho raha hoga Wo bhi band ho jayega” says Amit Singh while mocking Shark’s income. “Lenskart and boat are the only “start ups” here i feel have a big future”, says another user.

While it is uncertain how the TRP ratings of the show lean ahead in the future, the audience does not seem to be much happy with the current season. However, let us know in the comments below what do you think about season two of Shark Tank India.

