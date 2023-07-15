After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, there is yet another romcom drama which is all set to find itself in the 80s. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is holding up well at the start of the third week and now will benefit from two open weeks ahead of it right till the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Yes, there is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One that has released as well but amongst Bollywood lovers, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is enjoying a journey of its own which is keeping the collections going.

This was evidenced on Friday as well when 1 crore* more came in and that has pushed the total to 71.75 crores*. The best part is that the collections are on the same lines as Thursday and even though the Tom Cruise starrer is collecting in the upwards of 9 crores in its first week, SatyaPrem Ki Katha isn’t giving up.

In fact it’s also a given that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha will have a good growth today and tomorrow, which means over 3.50 crores more would be comfortably added to the total before the weekdays begin.

The film is a good success for producer Sajid Nadiadwala who has one of the best track records at the box office. Though his last couple of films hasn’t done well, he has struck with SatyaPrem Ki Katha and one now waits to see how his Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is received on OTT when it arrives this Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

