Tom Cruise once took the task of filming s*x scene as Mission and did everything to make it possible. He is unarguably one of the biggest stars in the showbiz industry, as he has never backed down from any chance to perform action scenes. However, when it came down to filming a s*x scene, Cruise did not back down even when the director asked him to film the scene with the help of a body double.

Along with a varied list of movies, the actor has had an interesting personal life, which might surprise anyone. Back in 1999, Cruise appeared in an erotic mystery psychological drama, Eyes Wide Shut. The actor also had his ex-wife Nicole Kidman opposite him in the movie and had to face odd rules by the director as they had to shoot the s*x scene. The two then-married stars had to abide by strict rules that only someone like director Stanley Kubrick would come with.

As per a report by Hard Drive, Tom Cruise once shared that he did all his own s*x scenes with Nicole Kidman for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. The director asked him if he wanted to use a body double for the scene, and he shared, “That f*cking? That s*cking? It was all CRUISE, baby! How do I do it? Simple: speed, endurance, strategy, energy, speed.”

Later in the conversation, Tom Cruise added that the director pointed out him ‘wearing a large prosthetic penis’ for his s*x scene. He later adds, “The man could direct, but Tom Cruise doesn’t bow down to a challenge. If the script says ‘Tom f*cks’ then Tommy f*cks”.

Cruise is expecting the release of his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. While the early reviews of the movie are out, many call it the best movie from the Mission Impossible franchise.

