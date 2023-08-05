Kanye West and in his new shenanigans, has dropped the use of shoes altogether now, and his wife Bianca Censori to keep up with his antics, adding her own touch to everything. After sporting a barely-there skimpy bikini top, Bianca stepped out with her husband in a sheer bra leaving nothing to the imagination. The couple are being spotted on their outing in Italy, and it has been keeping the internet pretty busy.

The rapper now goes by the name Ye, who was married to social media personal and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. A few days back, he drew the ire of social media with his birthday that featured nak*d models serving sushi on them, and shockingly, his daughter North was also an attendee of that birthday bash.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted in Florence, Italy; the rapper was seen wearing a poorly fitted black blazer with black slacks and no shirt underneath. His wife Bianca Censori grabbed more attention with her n*de bra and low-rise floor-length skirt in colour white. Censori revealed a little too much along with her ample bre*st through the sheer bra, and that skirt flashed her b*tt crack quite prominently. The couple, as per the Page Six report, met up with their friends for a dinner arrangement.

The couple has now adopted a new habit of going barefoot, and they have ditched shoes for better or worse. The netizens were not very pleased with Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s bold fashion sense and gave out their brutal remarks as soon as their pics went viral on Twitter.

One of the users tweeted, “Utter madness”, and another wrote, “Bianca uncensori”

A third one commented, “No shoes no shirt no service,” A fourth one drawing comparisons with Kim Kardashian tweeted, “she looks just like kim in the first pic omg”

One of the users tweeted, “Both are so fugly ugly”

Followed by one saying, “Passionately a good example of always support your husband even in madness. It’s hard now to differentiate the crazy one and stable one.”

Another quipped, “All for attention”

Followed by, “She might as well just be n*ked everywhere she goes. Idk how Ye is so comfortable with his wife going out and leaving nothing to the imagination… than again he was with Kim,” and “Kanye cleav*ge bussin.”

Check out the pictures here:

Kanye West e sua esposa Bianca Censori andando descalços na Italia 😳🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/WMiWC1q5M4 — RAP MAIS (@RapMais) August 3, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West’s busty ‘wife’ Bianca Censori turns heads with VERY revealing nude top while the rapper goes BAREFOOT as they step out for lunch in Italy #BiancaCensori #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/QG2JMNAVIt — FUNNY STUFF 😁 😂 😀 (@HappyVicto48485) August 4, 2023

