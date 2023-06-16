It seems even more variants are on the horizon in the upcoming Across The Spider-Verse, as reports indicate that multiple variants of Gwen Stacy are set to appear.

Appearing on the Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro podcast, producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord confirmed the news themselves.

When asked if multiple versions of Gwen will appear, they said: “Currently, yes,”

They continued: “Currently, yes. I would say that, yes. It’s on the page, It is… I think that that… These things evolve as they go.”

This suggests whilst it might be subject to change, there are currently plans to introduce another Gwen Stacy or two.

Lord teased: “But there’s one I’m very excited about,”

However, Miller quickly cut him off: “Yes, I know exactly the one you’re talking about. You know the one I’m thinking of, which is based on… I’m not gonna say anything. I’m not gonna say anything.”

