Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell star in Twisters, which will storm into U.S. theatres on July 19. While the film is not a direct sequel to the 1996 classic starring Helen Hunt and Paxton, fans are still interested in discovering whether the new movie will flop or succeed.

Considering 1996’s Twister, which followed a group of scientists chasing tornadoes in Oklahoma, became an instant box office hit, the interest is justified.

The standalone sequel to Twister (1996) is reportedly tracking to open to $40 million to $45 million over the July 19-21 weekend at the domestic box office, according to market leader The National Research Group. Universal. This projection is touted as conservative and will likely go up more than $55 million, per research firm The Quorum.

While the numbers are impressive, the 1996 Jan De Bont film earned significantly higher during the opening weekend when the amount is adjusted for inflation in the current year.

As we near the release date of the much-anticipated film, let’s examine how much 1996 Twister made at the box office.

Twister 1996 accumulated $41 million at the domestic box office.

The Jan De Bont film Twister hit theaters on May 10, 1996, and accumulated $41 million during its debut weekend. When adjusted for 2.5 % in the average inflation rate from 1996 to 2024, this amounts to $89.9 Million. This is considerably higher than the standalone sequel’s projection numbers.

Oscar winner Helen Hunter’s starrer also broke records at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing movie of 1996 both domestically and worldwide. Will Smith’s Independence Day was the highest-grossing film in 1996.

Per The Numbers, Twister earned $241.6 Million (adjusted for inflation $589.4 Million) at the domestic box office. The film, nominated for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects by the Oscars, accumulated $495.7 Million worldwide.

It’s safe to say Glen Powell’s Twisters opens 28 years after the 1996 Twister wreaked havoc at the box office. It remains to be seen if the standalone sequel Twisters will whip up a bigger storm.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Twisters will hit theaters on July 19.

