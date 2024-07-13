Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has once again entered the weekend mode by achieving some new exciting feats at the worldwide box office on the third Friday. The biggie entered the 1000 crore club on the last day of its second week, thus keeping itself on track to smash the 1000 crore milestone. Now, as it approaches the elite club, several big Indian films have been surpassed in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The Nag Ashwin directorial received love and appreciation from India as well as the overseas market. Both critics and audiences gave a big thumbs up, resulting in some crackling collections. Yesterday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Secret Superstar. Today, it has crossed two more big films, making itself the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time on the global chart.

As per the latest collection update, Kalki 2898 AD amassed a staggering 557.25 crores net at the Indian box office by the end of day 16 (third Friday). Including taxes, it equals 657.55 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film has emerged as a huge blockbuster already and has raked in 258 crores gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the biggie stands at a whopping 915.55 crores gross in 16 days.

With 915.55 crores gross, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (910.72 crores gross) and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores gross) to become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office.

From here, the Prabhas starrer aims to enter the 1000 crore club, and it’s very much achievable if the film does well during the third weekend and maintains consistency during the weekdays. The negativity around Indian 2 and the dull response to Sarfira ensure a smooth ride for the film. Let’s see if the magnum opus makes the most of it!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

